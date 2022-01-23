Randy R. Kuehl

May 28, 1955 - January 18, 2022
Hustisford, WI - Randy passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the age of 66.
Randy was born on May 28, 1955 in Hartford, WI to Robert and Arlene (nee Peterman) Kuehl. Randy attended Bethany Lutheran School and then Hustisford High School where he created lifelong memories playing football, basketball and baseball that he loved reminiscing about. He began work as a mason laborer soon after and continued in the trade his entire life.
Randy married Karen Grudzinski on April 19, 1975. Randy was the proud father of Sheena Moede (Chad Hummelmeier), Brock (Rachel) Kuehl, Beau Kuehl (Lindsey Wendorf), Miranda (Steve) Weinheimer, and Shyla (Casey) Smart and grandfather to Seth, Tristan, Callista, Preston, and Aaliya Moede, Justin, Dylan, Autumn, and Wyatt Kuehl, Ryder Winger, Parker, Whitney and Bentley Weinheimer, and Bevan, Willa and Freya Smart.
Greeting him at Heaven's gate were his grandson, Jarrod Kuehl, and granddaughter, Mikayla Moede; his brother, Richard Kuehl; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and his brother-in-law, Eugene.
Randy's loves were God, his family, hunting, fishing and sports. Making memories Up North with his dad, brothers, sons, and grandsons meant everything to him. Everyone that knew Randy, knew that basketball and his Men's League were a high priority in his life. He loved sharing his passion for sports with his children and grandchildren, and anyone else that he could share it with. He carried his clipboard with him wherever he went in the hopes of meeting a guy that might be interested in getting a team into his men's league and writing down his phone number. When greeting a loved one, he'd often say, "Shot's up..." and you'd always respond, "Box out." Randy enjoyed many summers playing for the Hustisford Astros and continued to enjoy watching them play at the hill. For many years, Randy enjoyed playing in and running pool tournaments and he also enjoyed playing cards with his family.
Randy is further survived by his parents, Robert and Arlene Kuehl; brothers, Scott Kuehl and Tyler (Tammy) Kuehl and sister, Suzanne (Larry) Kuehn; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Donald) Peplinski, brother-in-law, Timothy (Cyndi) Grudzinski and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Randy's life will take place on Monday, January 24, 2022 with a visitation held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a service to follow at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Immediately following the service, committal in Hustisford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church and Hustisford Athletic Booster Club.
Randy's final gift was given through organ and tissue donation.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com