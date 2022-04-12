Barry H. Baumann

Watertown, WI - Barry, age 74, went to be with his Lord on April 6, 2022. Barry was the son of Herbert and Evangeline Baumann. He graduated Watertown High School and WCTC. He enjoyed driving semi for Pepsi for many years. Barry was "born to love" Jane Schleicher, whom he married on May 18, 1974.
Barry had a passion for hunting and enjoyed the Packers, the Brewers, his dogs, fixing things, feeding the birds, and spicy foods (especially their homemade hot pepper relish). Barry loved his Lord and his church family at Watertown Community Church, where he was a member for twenty plus years.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, sister Ellen (Lee) Thompson, twin sister Bonny (Woodsy) Melius, brother Neil (Ruth) Baumann, brothers-in-law Jer "Red" (Diane) Schleicher and Bob (Peggy) Schleicher, and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty, and other relatives.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Watertown Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 30th, at Watertown Community Church, 106 E. Madison St., Watertown, WI. Gathering will begin at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
