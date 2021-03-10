August 6, 1954 - March 8, 2021
Watertown, WI - Valerie J. Wagner, 66, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Nicholas Quinnette of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Valerie JoAnn Wagner was born on August 6, 1954 in Watertown, the daughter of Lester and Velda (nee Schmidt) Wagner. She was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School. On January 16, 2015, she married her longtime partner, Joseph Theder. She had been employed as a teller at BMO Harris Bank in Watertown, formerly M&I Bank, for 36 years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family, but most of all she loved spoiling her dog, Penelope. She also loved all holidays, but especially Christmas. It was her favorite time of the year.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Joseph Theder of Watertown; daughter, Megan (Jeffrey) Genz of Watertown; step-children, Joel (Carrie) Theder of Lake Mills and Erin (Craig) Hanus of Johnson Creek; step-grandchildren, Alex, Trey, Layla, and Lilyana Theder, and Elliot Hanus; siblings, Terry (Steve Voss) Godfrey of Watertown, Tom Wagner of Watertown, Christine (Allen) Draeger of Watertown, Shelby (Carl) Jaeger of Ixonia, Connie (Earl) Wanke of Watertown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Wagner; and step-daughter, Jacqueline Theder.