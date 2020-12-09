December 29, 1953 - December 6, 2020
Watertown, WI - Russell E. Vick, 66, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A private family service will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Russell Edward Vick was born on December 29, 1953 in Watertown to Raymond and Lorraine (Reckner) Vick.
He is survived by a sister Sharilyn Vick of Laughlin, NV, a brother Randall (Sharon) Vick of Dousman, brother-in-law Will Tessmann of Watertown; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Rachel Tessmann.