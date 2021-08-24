June 25, 1927 - August 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Richard J. Savatski, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Burial will follow at the Genesee Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Richard John Savatski was born on June 25, 1927 in Brookfield, the son of John and Josephine (nee Dick) Savatski. On August 7, 1954 he married Mary Lynn Whitmore in Duplainville. Mary preceded him in death on October 17, 2020. He drove horses in the Fourth of July parades in Milwaukee and Baraboo. He liked horses and was a horseman. He enjoyed making harnesses and building wagons.
He is survived by his two sons: Mark J. (Laura) Savatski of Rubicon and Nicholas R. (Cindy) Savatski of Hartford; grandchildren: Jason (Katie) Savatski, Stacy (Nathan) Feutz, Rachel (Kyle) Kirbatski, Leah (Sam) Reinke; six great-grandchildren; brother, John (Darlene) Savatski of Brookfield; special friends: Ralph and Gloria Roskopf, John and Karen Hoppe, Edward and Shirley Zubke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Savatski; one daughter Katherine Price; siblings, Francis Barette, Daniel Savatski, Joann Terry, and Robert Savatski; brother-in-law, Burnell Whitmore; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Stein and Merle Teske.