Betty M. (Hoeft) Dricken

Watertown, WI - Betty M. Dricken, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Betty May Hoeft was born on March 21, 1928 in North Fond du Lac, the daughter of Herbert and Eunice (nee King) Hoeft. She was a graduate of North Fond du Lac High School. On August 7, 1954 she was united in marriage to Gerald J. Dricken in Barton, Wisconsin. Betty was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church where she volunteered to assist with funerals and serve school meals at St. Henry Catholic School. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for over 35 years as well as delivering with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. She loved playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gerald Dricken; children, David (Brenda) Dricken, and Janice (Joe) Murphy; daughter-in-law, Gail Dricken; grandchildren, Dan (Melissa) Dricken, Andy (Anne) Dricken, Joseph (Tracy) Dricken, Anthony (Gwen) Dricken, Benjamin (Katy) Dricken, Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte, and Amber (Travis) Basler; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard Dricken.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
