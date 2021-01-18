January 27, 1942 - January 15, 2021
Watertown, WI - Kenneth J. France passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center due to Covid-19.
The story of Ken's life in his own words.
I was born on January 27, 1942 in Madison Wisconsin to Allen and Viola (Meyer) France. I attended grade schools at Cottage Grove, Rural Richwood, Rural Reeseville and Rural Columbus. I attended high school at Columbus and Hustisford.
I joined the Air Force, serving at Scott AFB in Illinois and Zaragoza AFB in Spain. After my service, I worked in the construction trade most of my life. I worked for Concrete Construction in Milwaukee, Highway Pavers of Milwaukee, and Zenith Tech of Waukesha. I was self-employed for a short time doing cement work of Watertown Memorial Company, Archie Monuments, and P.L. Gehl Monuments of Hartford. After selling my business, I was employed by Menasha Inc. in Watertown and Eaton Corporation of Watertown before retiring.
On October 30, 1965 I was married to Donna Mae Kreuziger, daughter of Ben and Gertrude (Vivoda) Kreuziger.
I am survived by my wife, Donna Mae, my daughter Debra Lynn (Joy Wallner) France, brother Richard (Helen), brother Douglas (Susan), a special great nephew Anthony Bublitz and many other in-laws and nieces and nephews.
I was preceded in death by my parents, my brother Allen Jr,, my sister Shirley Ziehme, a special nephew Dale "Putz" Rennhack, my special pet Snickers, and my grand dogs, Jeter and Pickles.
I have enjoyed all the people I have met along the way, playing softball, and fishing with Dennis Heiling and David Westphal. I especially enjoyed fishing on Lake Nokomis with family and friends. I thoroughly enjoyed trying to teach Larry and Slim how to play sheepshead at Elias inn.
Per my wishes, there will be no funeral. As I know my daughter never listens, I am sure there will be a celebration of my life on a date to be determined.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center that helped Ken pass away with grace and free from pain. The support shown to his family during this difficult time cannot be put into words. Special thanks to Dr. Goyal and Dr. Richardson, Maegan, Judy, Jessica, Lindsay, June, Georgia, Kelsey, Heather, Alexis, Kelly, Patrice, and Shandell.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Watertown Humane Society, Rainbow Hospice, or an organization of your choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com .
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal"