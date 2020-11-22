Kimberly R. (Heine) Schmidt

April 23, 1965 - November 19, 2020
Campbellsport, WI - Kimberly R. Schmidt (nee Heine), 55, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1965 in Watertown, WI, the daughter of the late Alvin and Esther Heine (nee Oestreich) and graduated from Watertown High School. Kim worked for many years at AT&T as an Account Manager. On December 28, 2013, she married Brian Schmidt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport. Kim loved animals and was passionate about rescue animals. She was also an outstanding cook and was proud of her Iron Chef Cooking. Kim was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was a devoted Christian with strong faith.
She will be missed by her loving husband, Brian; siblings, Alvin P. (Doreen) Heine of Watertown, Denise (Michael) Price of Prairie du Sac, Steven (Nancy) West of Watertown, and Diane Claas of Sewell, N.J.; two nieces/goddaughters, Tracy Weidmann and Allison Schreiber; In-laws, Richard and Karen Schmidt step-children, Cassidy Sommer and Brady Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Stephanie (Fredy) Schreiber. She is further survived by other half siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Jean.
A private memorial service will be held
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.
