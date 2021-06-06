September 16, 1937 - June 3, 2021
Watertown, WI - Pastor Bruce F. Clark, 83, of Watertown, passed into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center.
Bruce was born on September 16, 1937 in New Castle, PA, the son of S. Kenneth and Melba (Brickner) Clark. He married the love of his life, Saundra McVannan on May 29, 1957 in New York. He was devoted to his bride of 64 years. Bruce was a pastor for forty years, serving churches in New York, Vermont, Ohio, and Wisconsin. He had a passion for studying and preaching God's word. He is a 1958 graduate of Practical Bible Training School, Johnson City, New York. He received a bachelor's degree in 1980 from Maranatha Baptist University.
Bruce was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching any team but especially the New York Giants and the Wisconsin Badgers.
More than anything, Bruce loved the Lord. He had a wonderful, kind and patient demeanor and could strike up conversations with anyone he met, whether at church, the grocery store or the local diner. His love for his family was genuine and unwavering and the impact he had on many lives throughout his life is remarkable.
He is survived by his wife Saundra, children: Clarice Clark-Foss; Sharon Clark (daughter-in-law); Pastor Gerald (Susan) Clark; Sarah (Tamara) Clark-White; and Rebekah (Don Clapp) Kauffmann. 14 Grandchildren, 26 Great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, his brother Brian (Wendy) Clark and Dorothy Clark (sister-in-law).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Bruce Clark, and brother Gary Clark.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00am at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI with Pastor Gerald Clark officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5-7pm and also on Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
