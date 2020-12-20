December 29, 1939 - December 16, 2020
Ashippun, WI - Dennis D. Otto, age 80, passed away at the Watertown Regional Medical Center on December 16, 2020 with his wife by his side. Dennis was born on December 29, 1939 in Oconomowoc, WI to Reinhard and Evelyn (nee Pockelwald) Otto.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joan; sisters-in-law Betty Arnold, Gloria Geniesse, and Diane Cull; brothers-in-law Dennis Geniesse and Tim Cull; many nieces and nephews; along with other family and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Alma Sterr; and brother-in-law David Sterr.
Dennis graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. Dennis retired after 43 years from Waukesha Engine as a Toolmaker and spent his retirement being outdoors, keeping a very meticulous yard. He loved playing cards and dominos with his family and friends. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He cherished his faith and served in leadership and many committees. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses at the Watertown Regional Medical Center for the special care they provided for Dennis. Also, to the nurses and staff at the Watertown Health Care Center. A special thank you to Pastor Tillmann for all his support at this difficult time.
A private service to celebrate Dennis' life is being held for the family.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is assisting the family.