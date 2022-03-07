Watertown, WI - Germaine (Gerry) M. Hanke (nee Freisleben), 94, went to her eternal home on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Highland House in Watertown.
She was born on April 27, 1927 in Elcho, WI to Edward and Louise (nee Wiesehoefer) Freisleben. On August 2, 1946 she was united in marriage to Russell (Buck) Hanke. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2007.
Gerry had been employed at Johnson Controls for 32 years before her retirement.
Gerry is survived by her daughter Judy (Lyle) Borchardt of Watertown and son Edd (Jane) Hanke of Menomonie, WI. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Lisa (Darrin) Kohls, Robb (Brenda) Borchardt, Lori (Matthew) Reichert, Amanda (Dustin) Grover, Lauren Hanke; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandsons as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was the last member of her immediate family being preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Edward (Lorraine) Freisleben, Anthony (Thelma) Freisleben and Gerard (Carol) Freisleben.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Chaplain Laura Wessels of Rainbow Hospice officiating. Entombment will be the following day at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be directed to Rainbow Hospice, VFW #3709 Auxiliary or to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the loving and compassionate staff of Watertown Highland House, and to the Rainbow Hospice caregivers.
