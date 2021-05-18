September 23, 1945 - May 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - David Arnold Vehling, 75, of Watertown, went to Heaven on May 11, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Sugar Island. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Dave was born on September 23, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN, to Arnold and Anita (Becker) Vehling. He graduated from Sentral High School in Fenton, Iowa in 1963. He attended college from 1963-1965. His career started at Bethesda Lutheran Home in 1965. In 1970, he went to work for Piggly Wiggly until the location on Main Street in Watertown closed. He then went back to work for Bethesda until his retirement.
His battle with cancer started in 1996. After about 19 surgeries, he had enough and said no more.
He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers on TV and the comfort of having his dog Jack there.
He married Debbie Braunschweig on October 28, 1995. They enjoyed 25 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; brothers, Jim (Janet) Vehling and Dan Vehling; brother-in-law, Richard Braunschweig; sisters-in-law, Connie (Craig) Halverson, Joan Sullivan, Renee (Mike) Quade, and Holly (Jerry) Schmidt; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends; his first dog, Jack and JD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Anita Vehling; parents-in-law, Howard and Gwen Braunschweig; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Vehling.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Hartis for taking such good care of Dave for so many years.