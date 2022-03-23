Watertown, WI - Dolores M. Neuman, 99, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Dolores was born in Watertown on January 31, 1923, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Berg) Pitterle. She married the love of her life Justin Neuman on October 23, 1941 at St. Henry's Catholic Church and the couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage before his passing in 1982. Dolores and Justin were entrepreneurs as they owned Neuman's Garden and Lawn Equipment, which they operated at Dolores' childhood home on Dewey Avenue.
Dolores was a lifelong member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. She was an active volunteer with Christian Mothers, Altar Confraternity and Catholic Women's Club. Dolores was a Eucharistic minister, bringing communion to the homebound and those in nursing homes. Having a caregiver's heart, she volunteered many hours in her retirement with the nursing homes and hospice services in Watertown.
Dolores had other interests, including gardening, as she tended to a beautiful flower and large vegetable garden at her Dewey Avenue home. A life longer learner, she attended Elderhostel programs with various colleges. Dolores also enjoyed researching family history and was a member of both the Dodge and Jefferson County Genealogy Societies.
Dolores is survived by her children: Mary Ann Delzer and Michael (Mary Sims) Neuman, and grandchildren Frances Delzer and John Delzer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Aloysius (Marie) Pitterle and Alphons (Dorothy) Pitterle.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores's honor to St. Henry's Catholic Church would be appreciated.
