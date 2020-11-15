Nathan R. "Nate" Suhr

September 8, 1977 - November 11, 2020
Watertown, WI - Nathan "Nate" R. Suhr, 43, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Nathan Ronald Suhr was born on September 8, 1977 in Watertown, the son of Ronald N. and Penny K. (Pellmann) Suhr. He was a 1996 graduate of Watertown High School where he excelled in Basketball and Track and Field. Nate was the State Champion in High Jump and he set the school record for both the High Jump and Long Jump. He went to the State Championship in 1995 and 1996 with the varsity basketball team, being State Runner-Up in 1995. He was the 1996 Wisconsin Little Ten Conference Player of the Year. He graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2001 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geography and Cartography. Nate had been employed as a surveyor for Land Info Service in Wauwatosa. He loved spending time outdoors, especially ice-fishing and camping, often sleeping by the campfire. He enjoyed collecting maps and globes as well as singing karaoke. He coached St. John's Lutheran Grade School basketball as well as track and field. He was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports, especially The Brewers and Packers.
Nate is survived by his parents, Ronald and Penny Suhr of Watertown; siblings, Rebecca (Erich) Zellmer, Sarah (Brian Lechmaier) Suhr, and Ezra (Kayla) Suhr; nieces and nephew, Emma, Taylor, and Molly Zellmer, Hannah and Morgan Jameson, and Layne Suhr; great niece Sofia Zellmer; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran School Wishlist for Athletics or the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.