Madison, WI - Jeffrey "Guitar" Mason, born July 24, 1954, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of October 25, 2021 after a year long battle with glioblastoma. If you knew Jeff and want to do his obituary justice, take the time here to go and put on some B.B. King.
Jeff's generosity, joy for life, humor, adventurous spirit, easygoing nature and dedication were his ever-present offerings. These traits all live on in his family; his wife, Joan, four children Michelle, Benjamin, Alexander, and Paige, son-in-law Jim and four grandchildren John, Claire, Isabella, and Nico. He is survived by his mother Mona and brother Jay, sister-in-law Kim, and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Many were helped by him during his years as an insurance agent. Jeff served his community through active roles in Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, PIA of Wisconsin, and other community organizations and projects. He gladly shared his expertise with anyone who needed assistance.
Many were entertained by his music. His great strength, on and off the stage, was how wonderfully he supported and elevated those around him. He was a phenomenal talent with a humble heart who felt natural in the spotlight, but he encouraged others to shine by setting aside ego and being an uplifting accompanist. Over the years he acquired a large and talented musical family. His family cherishes the musical community of which Jeff was a part; so much joy and life were funneled into their homes and hearts through music.
Jeff will be sorely missed by many. He would want us all to move forward with a positive attitude, a genuine curiosity about our world and the people we meet, and extended hands to help our neighbors.
A celebration of life will take place in 2022 once the weather warms and we can gather safely as friends, family, musicians, and purveyors of music. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mason Farm to someday fulfill Jeff's dream of creating a dedicated event space.