May 5, 1941 - January 15, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Gary N. Shouldice age 79 of Hustisford, Wisconsin passed way Friday, January 15, 2021 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI.
Gary was born May 5, 1941 in Wausau, WI to Chester and Rose (nee Lukach) Shouldice. He graduated Newnan High School in Georgia in 1959. Gary was united in marriage to Doris Young on September 1, 1962 in Berlin, WI. They lived in North Prairie for 33 years where they raised their family and have been residents of Hustisford since 1998.
Gary dearly loved his family and spending time with them. His other interests included camping, fishing, gardening, mechanical things and wood working. He was a member and choir member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot and St. Matthew Catholic Church in Neosho over the last 60 years.
Gary is survived by his children Jeffrey (Rebecca) of Kentucky, Daniel (Laura) of Hustisford, Angela Theus of Waukesha, Michael of Hustisford, and Kevin (Courtney) Shouldice of Johnson Creek, and several grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, and his son-in-law Alvin Theus II.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary will be celebrated Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 148 Lehman Street, Neosho, WI 53059 with Rev. Tom Biersack officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church only on Friday from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Interment will follow at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Rubicon.
Contributions in memory of Gary are appreciated to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Neosho and to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
