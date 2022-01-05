Robert D. Gruel

Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" D. Gruel, 71, of Watertown passed away on January 2, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Bob was born on November 11, 1950 in Watertown, the son of Richard and Lois (Polensky) Gruel. He was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973. Bob completed basic training at Fort Campbell- Kentucky then to Fort Eustic- Virginia to report to work at the Pentagon as a Senior Enlisting Specialist; he then worked at Don's Carwash, and National Tea Co. which became Tom's United Foods as a dairy manager for over 40 years until his retirement. In Bob's free time he enjoyed photography, designing beautiful fish tanks with exotic fish, cooking, golfing, swimming, and going to the quarry with the family and dogs in his younger years. He also loved his little red Corvette convertible. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his siblings Laura (Fred) Schmidt of Watertown, Terry Gruel of Oshkosh, and Jackie Gruel of Watertown. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Brian Bertel; Bradley Bertel;; Becky Stas; Kaitlyn Kryzaniak; Jamie Schab; Nicholas Busshardt; Matthew Busshardt; Steve Busshardt; and Jacob Gruel. He is also survived by other relatives, and longtime friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother Thomas Gruel.
The family would especially like to thank the Watertown Regional Medical Center ER and Second floor doctors and nurses for the extreme, excellent care and compassion given to Bob.
Bob's wishes were no formal funeral services; don't cry for me I am in heaven now, and no more blindness.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
