October 24, 1961 - May 16, 2021Watertown, WI - Cynthia “Cindy” Haines age 59, passed away on May 16th, 2021 peacefully in her sleep while on vacation in Las Vegas. She is survived by brothers Gary Haines and Michael (Jammie) Haines, her children Ashley (Cole) Haines, and Dylan (Samantha) Haines, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Nancy Haines. Cindy spent many years working in healthcare as a Caregiver and as Dietary Manager. She enjoyed helping her friend Shelby in the garden and going thrift shopping. She was overjoyed to become a grandmother later this year. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 3pm at Silver Eagle Saloon in Watertown.