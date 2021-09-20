Mary Kaye (Murphy) Kuckkan

February 3, 1933 - September 17, 2021
Watertown, WI - Mary Kaye Kuckkan ('Kaye' to all who knew her), 88, died peacefully from Lewy body dementia surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 17, 2021.
Kaye is survived by her sister, Elayne Murphy of Oconomowoc and four children: Karrie (Brent Aleshire), Patricia (Patrick Pearcy), Mary (Jay Costello), and Kevin (Missy) Kuckkan; 14 grandchildren: Katie (Mike Ruetz), Molly (Joe Corrao), Patrick Aleshire, Michael Aleshire (Morgan), Kathryn (Justin Hill), Molly Pearcy, Megan Costello (Nick Marzotto), Erin Costello, Jayne Costello, James Kuckkan, Elizabeth Kuckkan, Michael Kuckkan, Zander Strong, Maddie Strong; and six great-grandchildren: Maddie, Giovanni, and Vincenzo Corrao; Cameron and Annie Ruetz; and Harold Marzotto. Her large and loving family included many dogs and granddogs over the years, who Kaye always rewarded with a warm pet on the head.
Kaye is also survived by dear Chicago cousins McGiverns, Collins, Wade, Norkets, Masseys, Loftons and Kathy O'Malley; her sister-in-law Ora Kuckkan; nephew Roger (Sharon) Kuckkan; and nieces Heidi (Jim) Loving, Holly (Jeff) Juech, Hanna (Rob) Gurl. Kaye was preceded in death by her husband George Kuckkan; her parents, John 'Jack' Murphy and Mary Murphy; and her sister Pat Murphy.
Kaye lived her entire 88 years in Watertown, Wis., and was a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Her mother was a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and her father was a known painter in and around the Watertown area. Her uncle Alphonso Meyers, known as A.R., was a well-known photographer in Watertown.
She attended St. Bernard's School through 8th grade and graduated from Watertown High School in 1950. Kaye met her husband, George Kuckkan, of 67 years, at The Grill on Main Street, the present day location of Vogue Cleaners. Their first date was at the Savoy Theatre on Main Street, the current location of Bank First, to see Claude Raines in 'The Phantom of the Opera.' Their dates often concluded at Zwieg's Grill for an after-movie snack.
Kaye and George were married on June 21, 1952, in the Rectory at St. Bernard's. The customs at the time did not allow a mixed-religion ceremony in either of their churches. They ultimately repeated their vows on the altar at St. Bernard's for their 35th wedding anniversary.
For 26 years, Kaye worked as a preschool teacher at the City of Watertown's Jack and Jill Nursery School, often co-teaching with her good friend, Darlene Donahue. Kaye truly loved her work and helped impact the lives of countless children and families in Watertown. Not one to simply sit, Kaye was extremely active and would often walk the two miles one way to City Hall from their home on Randolph Street, regardless of the weather.
Kaye's greatest passion in life was her family. She could plan a family trip with the best of them often pulling together and coordinating family trips for upwards of 30 people to a cabin in northern Wisconsin or, one of her favorite destinations, Door County. She loved strolling the streets of Fish Creek, taking family bike rides through Peninsula State Park, shopping at the Irish House with her daughters and granddaughters, eating at The Cookery and visiting Husby's in Sister Bay. Kaye and George celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family at Fred and Fuzzy's—they applauded and cheered as the summer sun sank below the Green Bay horizon and laughed as their grandchildren did impromptu cannon balls off the piers and into the cool waters of Little Sister Bay.
Kaye was a force to be reckoned with as a homemaker and a mother. She created a warm and inviting home for all, and particularly enjoyed the holidays, especially St. Patrick's Day and Christmas. She hung an Irish flag for the entire month of March and relished transforming their home into a winter wonderland for the Holiday Season.
Christmas was time for homemade cookies, popcorn stringing, and making a table of hors d'oeuvres and food to feed a small army. She loved a family celebration and would often sit at the piano with her daughters or granddaughters and play carols and lead the family in song. The family Christmas celebrations culminated with her often whipping up several batches of grasshoppers and serving pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream followed by the kids and grandkids unwrapping — literally — piles of presents.
Kaye was an avid sports fan and followed Marquette basketball, Badger football and basketball, and the Green Bay Packers often donning team colors and apparel in support of each on game days! She loved attending sporting events, band concerts, school programs and plays, theatre performances, and any event that involved her kids and grandchildren.
She was also active in various clubs and organizations in Watertown including The American Cancer Society, Catholic Women's Club, The Saturday Club, Rosary and Altar Society, Irish Club, and the Red Hat Club among others.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Highland House. Your care and compassion for our parents will not be forgotten — you are doing God's work. We are so thankful our mom and dad spent their final years in such a warm and loving environment surrounded by the most caring and sincere health care workers and staff.
We would also like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice. We deeply appreciate all you did for our mom. A specific thank you to Dr. Thom McGorey of Rainbow Hospice and Dr. Mike Sullivan of Watertown Family Practice for your compassion, care, patience and understanding in your care of our mom.
And finally, special thanks to dear friends Ann Steckling, Darlene Donahue, and Melanie Hoff for your loving support, phone calls, and visits to our mom as her journey drew to a close.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 30. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
Kaye's wishes were that attendees wear masks at the visitation and Mass.
Interment will follow the Mass at St. Bernard's Cemetery. Memorials can be sent in her honor to Highland House or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
'May the sound of happy music,
and the lilt of Irish laughter,
fill your heart with gladness that stays forever after'
- Irish Prayer