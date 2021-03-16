March 9, 1941 - March 12, 2021
Juneau, WI - Joann D. (Tietz) Olson received a special call on March 12, 2021. Heaven was in need of another Guardian Angel, a job she couldn't refuse. Her new job takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, baking, cooking, gardening, watching and feeding the birds, hunting turkeys and watching over her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends with a strong and endless love.
Joann Doris Olson was born in the Town of Lebanon on March 9, 1941 to Reinhard and Viola (Eske) Tietz. She had one brother Robert (Judy) Tietz. On June 13, 1959, she married the late Kenneth Christian at Cross Lutheran Church, Ixonia, WI. On June 2, 2000, she married the love of her life, Edward L. Olson at the Shepherd Chapel in Gravette, AR. She will be remembered and loved always by her husband, Edward; her six children, Gordon (Nancy) Christian, Connie (Kevin) Field, Dean (Donna) Christian, Audra (Kent) Uttech, Shawn (Curt) Vogel, and Kelly (Brock) Cotter; her grandchildren, Amber, Colton, Nick, Nathan, and Bryce Christian, Tyler, Austin, and Kristen Field, Kaylee and Kendra Uttech, Mason and Chase Vogel, and Annaliese, Owen, Evie, Nora, Beckett, and Rosalee Cotter; five great-grandchildren, Titus, Sawyer, Gauge, Finley, and Wyatt; four step-children, Darren (Peggy) Olson, Daniel (Andrea) Olson, Jason (Autumn) Olson, and Pam Olson; five step-grandchildren, Kayla, Kourtney, Katrina, Ben, and Madison; and two step-great-grandchildren, Liam and Zayden.
She was employed at Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc for many years and loved the residents that were entrusted in her care dearly.
Her loved ones would like to thank the staff of ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, Christian Family Solutions, and Home Instead for their exemplary care and kindness, through Joann's journey to her heavenly home. God's blessing to Amber for her, for the use of her home and loving care of grandmother.
A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with visitation at 10:00 a.m., a service at 11:00 a.m., and a private family burial service to follow. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.