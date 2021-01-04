Nicholas P. "Nick" Albanese

September 28, 1939 - January 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Nicholas "Nick" P. Albanese 81, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Jan 2, 2021 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Nick was born on Sept. 28, 1939 of Chicago the son of Pasquale and Ester ( Krawczyk) Albanese. Nick served our country in the US Navy. He married the love of his life Lenore Sinkenberg on Aug. 12, 1961 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Chicago. Nick worked as a project manager installing conveyer systems all around the world. He was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown. He collected antiques and enjoyed feeding the dogs and birds. In his free time he enjoyed painting lead toy soldiers and belonged to the 4M Milwaukee Military Miniature Modelers. Nick had as his own business for painting the soldiers and it was known as Camp Randall Miniatures.
Survivors include: son Chris (Jill) Albanese of Lake Mills; grandchildren William and Daniel Peters; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Albanese of Watertown; sister Mary Ellen (George) Chirempes. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Ronald. Memorials in Nick's honor may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or the Watertown Humane Society.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com