July 1, 1954 - June 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dale G. Messerschmidt 66, of Fort Meyers, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Watertown surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born on July 1, 1954 in Fort Atkinson the son of Donald and Virginia (Hull) Messerschmidt. Dale was originally from Johnson Creek. He later moved to Fort Meyers, where he graduated from high school and stayed for the remainder of his life. Dale was a hard working man and enjoyed a fine meal.
Survivors include: Don (Sandy) Messerschmidt; brother-in-law Lee Spannuth; nieces and nephews Tony Messerschmidt, Tracy Messerschmidt, Sue Miller, Jeff Mucks and Stephanie Hall Darrin Spannuth; Great nieces and nephews Nathan Messerschmidt, Emma Messerschmidt, Trevor Messerschmidt, Anna Messerschmidt, Austin Messerschmidt, Thomas Petska and Ashley Guyer. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Donna Spannuth, Jean (David) Mucks and nephews Jeremy Gibbons and Dana Spannuth
A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date. A very special thank you to the Johnson Creek Caner Center and the staff of Rainbow Hospice, for their amazing care and compassion given to Dale.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit