Watertpwm, WI - Christine "Chris" M. Stueber, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center, in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Christine Mary Stueber was born on September 7, 1957, in Watertown, the daughter of Ronald and Maxine (Knorr) Nass. She was a 1975 graduate of Watertown High School. On September 13,1975, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown, she married Lloyd Stueber. Together they raised their daughter, Ashley. Chris was always delighted to spend time with her grandchildren and loving on them as much as possible. Cooking for her family brought her happiness. For many years, Chris worked as an accountant. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI. Having opportunities to go up North to hunt and fish were her favorite activities.
Chris is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd, daughter; Ashley (Charles) Cosby, grandchildren; Cyan, Haley and Owen, sisters; Judy Nass, Diane (Victor) Krueger, Beth (Gary) Baehmann and Todd Nass, mother-in-law; Loraine Stueber, sibling-in-law Wayne Stueber, and Brian (Terry) Stueber, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law; Adelbert Stueber, siblings-in-law; Glenn Stueber, Donna Stueber, Donn Helmke, and son-in-law; Mike Kuhl.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI, with Pastor Brett Brauer officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church, in the fireside room, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia, WI. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
