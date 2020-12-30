September 27, 1951 - December 29, 2020
Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" H. Dobbratz, 69, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Mark Knappe officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Robert Harold Dobbratz was born on September 27, 1951 in Watertown, the son of Harold and Florence (nee Draeger) Dobbratz. He was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School. On November 17, 1984, he was united in marriage to Gertrude "Trudy" Spoehr at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. He dairy farmed until his retirement in 2001. He also worked for Kussmaul Seed Co., selling corn seed for over 30 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He served in various positions on the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery board for over 30 years. He loved watching football.
Bob is survived by his wife, Trudy Dobbratz of Watertown; children, Laura Dobbratz and Erich Dobbratz, both of Watertown; sisters, Arlene (Bob) Haumschild of Johnson Creek and Donna May (Greg) Smith of Ohio; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.