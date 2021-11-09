Phylis A. (Burmaster) Yelk

February 12, 1937 - November 7, 2021
Watertown, WI - Phylis Ann Yelk (nee Burmaster), passed away peacefully with family by her side at Heritage Homes on Sunday evening, November 7, 2021, at the age of 84.
Phylis was born to Milton and Mary Veronica (nee McFarland) Burmaster in Richwood, WI. She graduated from Watertown High School, Class of 1955. Phylis married the love of her life, her Favorite Bus Driver, "Raymond Yelk", on June 22, 1957, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Phylis worked for the Telephone Company, spent many years as a homemaker, later on worked at Esselmann's A&W, Jaeger Bakery Thrift Store and retired from Bethesda Lutheran Home. She made many lasting friendships from her employments.
People who knew Phylis knew she was an only child who grew up on a farm. That hard working, ambitious spirit never left her, and she was so proud she could run circles around most people. Phylis was an amazing cook. She had a huge collection of wonderful cookbooks which resulted in many Sunday dinners with family and relatives. Phylis loved to volunteer her time and talents that included Boy Scout's, Watertown Twirlette's, St. Bernard's Bingo, and St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store. Gardening was her favorite pastime, which many enjoyed her strawberries along with the Famous Hickory Nut Cake. Something Phylis and Ray enjoyed were the love of dogs. Ray gave Phylis a cocker spaniel, Ginger, for their engagement who went along on their honeymoon to Niagara Falls. Phylis loved walking her st. bernards all over Watertown, meeting and talking with people daily. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewer Fan.
Lovingly remembered by son, David (Michelle) Yelk; daughters, Virginia Fisher, Rhonda (Keith) Christian; grandchildren, Joe (Tara Drake) Yelk, Joshua Earl (Jenn), Julia, Crystal (Kaushik), Lucas (Tory Mohr), and Josh Lee Fisher, Stephanie (Eric) Gutzdorf, Stacey Christian, Gavin Ebert, Dalton Christian. great-grandchildren, Hunter, Raya, Asher, Isaac, Noah, Genesee, Kyanite, Harmony, Avayah, Adeline, Luke, Parker, Rowan, Connor, Amelia, and Liam.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HafemeisterFH.com. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Heritage Homes, Watertown Humane Society, Rainbow Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. Our family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Home for taking excellent care of our Mother. Rainbow Hospice was wonderful to our Mother and all of us.