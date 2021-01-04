Dennis J. Heiling

March 14, 1939 - January 1, 2021
Clyman, WI - Heaven welcomed a top-notch bartender on January 1, 2021 to help them celebrate the New Year. Dennis Heiling, age 81 of Juneau, WI died peacefully on New Year's Day with his loving wife and family by his side, in the same farm home where he was born.
Visitation for Denny will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Clyman, WI on Saturday, January 9 beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin as Celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Isadore's Cemetery, Clyman.
Denny was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church in Clyman, WI where he was baptized, and his life will be honored at his funeral. Dennis and his wife Alice have been very active in the Parish where Denny was an usher and Alice sings in the choir.
Denny was born on March 14, 1939 in Juneau, WI. He graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1958. After graduation Dennis went to work for Clyman Oil. He joined the US Army Reserves and served for four years. In 1963 Dennis was co-owner of Dusty's Tap in Lowell, WI. He had found his calling in the bar business. In 1966 Denny built a new building where he opened The Country Tap. He owned and operated the successful business, and after marriage to Alice Anderson on April 25, 1970, they ran it together for nearly 30 years. In 1996 they sold the tavern and retired.
Denny and Alice had purchased The Heiling Century Farm, and upon retirement moved back to the Farm which has been in Den's family for almost 150 years. He was proud to live at the farm. They raised pigs, chickens and ducks. He was dubbed "The Lil' Hog Farmer" and is widely known in Dodge County and beyond by this moniker. Dennis planted a big, beautiful garden annually. The garden was meticulously maintained and provided a bountiful harvest each year. There was tasty sweet corn for all each August.
Dennis was a proud member of the American Legion. He donated time to the VFW to act as an Honor Guard and marched in countless parades for more than 50 years. In retirement, Denny spent more time behind the bar as he and Alice were volunteer bartenders at the Lowell VFW Post 9392. Denny was an active member of the Dodge County Pork Producers and looked forward to the Dodge County Fair each year. Dennis was also very active with The Wisconsin Tavern League where he filled the role of State Director for eight years after serving as President of the Dodge County Chapter for four years. Den was an avid fisherman who loved to be on the water. Whether fishing in Mexico where he landed a beautiful sailfish, catching trophy walleye on Lake Erie or fishing the many local lakes for pan fish, few things in life made him happier. Dennis was an avid sports fan who never missed a game, especially a Brewers game.
Dennis was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Ginny and Ganine; his mother, Helen; father, Frank and brother, James. He was also preceded in death by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Leona Anderson, Arlene (Clarence) Berberich, Katherine (Dale) Fish, Kate (Delbert) Anderson, Harvey Anderson, Lucille (Leon) Anderson, Armilla Anderson, Virginia (Raymond) Firari, Robert Bill, Bernard Anderson, Lorrain (Don) Hanson, Alfred Anderson, Paul Buege, Matt Kolb and Charles Myers; and other relatives.
Dennis is survived by his is loving wife of 50 years, Alice; sisters, Mary Kolb, Joanne Buege, Marlene (Nick) Krezinski and Barb Myers. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Bonnie Bill, Diane Anderson and Mary Anderson; and brother-in-law, Harold Anderson; many loving nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Buddy.
The family of Dennis would like to thank Rainbow Hospice out of Johnson Creek for their excellent and loving care.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.