Waterloo, WI - Lawrence A. Kilian, 74, of Waterloo was born July 8, 1947 he was the 11th child of Harvey and Alice (McGovern) Kilian. He died December 14, 2021 due to Covid and complications from exposure to Agent Orange.
Larry graduated from Waterloo High School in 1966. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. He was a cancer survivor and suffered from heart disease and diabetes caused by exposure to Agent Orange. He was blessed to marry Carol Zander on October 11, 1969. The couple enjoyed 52 years of marriage. He worked for Perry Printing until they closed and also worked for various area farms. Larry was the Commander of Legion Post 233 Waterloo. He also belonged to FFA Alumni; Waterloo Knights of Columbus; Parish Council and Class 66 Treasure for 55 years. One of Larry's favorite things to do was to go to as many auctions (Toy Auctions) as possible.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol, 3 children; Janell Kilian, Lynn Ann Kilian and Jeffrey (Liz) Kilian; 2 grandsons Jacob and Kyle. His siblings; Elmer Kilian, Emily Kilian, James Kilian, Ed Updike, Rose Trow, Irene Katzenberger, May (Lawrence) Lins, Grace Howard, Joseph (Lynda Kirt) Kilian and Patrick (Pam Dienberg) Kilian. Molly (Stanley) Jerdee, Jack (Amara) Zander, Christine (Al) Crahen and Robert (Jani) Zander. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He proceeded in death by his parents, his in-law parents Anthony and Florence (Carvello) Zander, siblings; Caroline, Robert, Charles (Shirley) Kilian, Catherine; Robert Trow, Clarence Katzenberger, Alan Howard, and brother-in-law Tony (Jackie) Zander.
A funeral mass for Larry will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00PM at Holy Family Parish - Waterloo with Fr. Dale Grubba presiding and Fr. Jorge Miramontes concelebrating. A visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, December 30 from 4-7PM and again Friday from 11:00AM until time of service. Full Military Honors will take place in the church parking lot after mass. Burial will take place following Military Honors at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family does would like everyone in attendance to wear a mask.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Larry's caretakers at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place online condolences please visit www.pn-fh.com.
