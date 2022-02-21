Watertown, WI - Wayne D. Schultz, 71 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his daughter's home in Marshall.
Wayne was born December 18, 1950, in Jefferson, WI, the son of Harlow and Pearl (Haag) Schultz. In 1975, he married Irene Kohls and the couple had four children. After nearly 40 years together, the two separated and later became good friends. Wayne was a hard-worker and spent many years as a welder and mechanic supporting his family. He worked for Hanley's in Sun Prairie and retired from Bobcat in Madison, although his retirement still included some work for Bobcat. Wayne was especially handy and knew a little bit about everything. No matter what the situation was, Wayne did not complain and always found a way to be content in his circumstances. Although he was a man of few words, Wayne deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren who he cherished. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working, gardening, and his cats. For the last few years of his life, Wayne liked to spend time with Kelly Loniello who was his companion and friend. He was a great father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.
Wayne is survived by: his ex-wife Irene Schultz of Reeseville; their children Jessica (Matthew) Martin of Big Flats, Suzanne (Robert) Stuard of Marshall, Sara (Victor) Palacios of Marshall, and Michael (Angel) Schultz of Columbus; grandchildren Mya, Tyrese, Aliyah, Alexus, Layla, Lilli, Lucy and Carter; 3 step-grandchildren; and companion Kelly Loniello of Watertown. Wayne is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, 1 step-grandson, and 2 brothers and 1 sister in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Wayne will be laid to rest at Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills at a later date.
