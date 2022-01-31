January 31, 1966 - January 26, 2022
McFarland, WI - Joel Mark Fox, age 55, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Meriter Hospital, following a short illness. He was born on Jan. 31, 1966, in River Falls, Wis., the son of Rolland and Barbara (Moonen) Fox.
Joel graduated from Watertown High School in 1984 and UW-Madison in 1989. He married his high-school sweetheart, Donna Fox (Wilson) on May 23, 1987. Donna was the light of his life and he, hers. Joel worked for American Family Insurance in many capacities within the claims department for 30+ years.
Joel was a font of 70-80's rock trivia. He could tell you who played the drums, guitar, etc. on a given song. Lyrics didn't matter much, he just loved to listen to complex bass guitar riffs. His love of music extended to jazz and classical music as well. As a child and teen, Joel taught himself piano, learned to play the violin, electric and bass guitars, and string bass.
Joel was an avid reader with eclectic tastes. He enjoyed biographies, true crime, mystery, and all things related to the music/musicians he loved. He also loved animals. He never met a dog or cat he didn't like. If someone told him they had a pet he immediately needed to know what breed/color it was, its name, and age. Even after developing an allergy to cats he always insisted on having one anyway.
Joel loved his family and friends fiercely. He would do anything he could to help someone in need. He often would say that he worked at his job mostly for the co-workers he got to work beside. He was often a sounding board or listening ear for anyone who needed to talk. He was a good and kind man, faithful and honest. He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor which will be greatly missed by so many. He supported his wife in all her dreams through her college education and her work at Canopy Center. He felt the work of Canopy Center, a child abuse and prevention agency, was vital for the kids and families in our community.
Joel is survived by his wife, Donna; brother, Gregory Fox; brother-in-law, Bryan Conrad; two nieces, Brittany (Matthew) Lutz and Ashleigh (Justin) Pauley; nephew, Alexander Conrad; great-nephew, Isaiah Pauley; two great-nieces, Adeline and Livia Pauley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Glenda Conrad.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be gifted in Joel's name to Canopy Center (canopycenter.org/donate) or Dane County Humane Society (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420