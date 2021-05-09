Wilma A. (Fischer) Barnes

April 13, 1929 - April 8, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - (Nee Fischer) passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at age 91. Reunited with her husband Harold Barnes. Devoted mother of Tom (Janice), Dan (Kari) and Don (Sherri). Proud grandmother of David, Kate, Nina, Bailey, Nicholas, Olivia and Isabella. Great-grandmother of Marguerite Mosley-Barnes.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10AM-11:45AM. Service at 12PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Honor Flight in Wilma's honor.