Roberta F. (Hastert) Tischler

October 10, 1927 - July 23, 2021
Watertown, WI - Roberta F. Tischler (nee Hastert) passed away at the age of 93 years, 6 months and 22 days on Friday July 23, 2021.
She was born on October 10, 1927 in Darlington, WI, to the parents of Roy and Anna (nee Owen) Hastert. In 1960 she transferred with the telephone company to Watertown and retired after 30+ years. On June 6th, 1966 she married the love of her life Roman Tischler. They did a lot of traveling, and enjoying many years dotting on grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge where she was President and Romy was exhalated rulers at one time, members of the Moose Lodge, and she belonged to the telephone pioneers.
She is survived by her daughters Pat (Bill) Polensky, Connie (Jack) McFarland, brother Tom Hastert of McChelsney Park, IL, and sister-in-law Judy Hastert of Illinois. Grandchildren Carmen Krattiger, Brad (Lisa) Clark, Michelle (Dan) Bergman, Katie (Dan) Kuehl, and Patrick McFarland. 10 great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends of Highland Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and beloved son Mike Cassidy. Five brothers Paul, Donald, Pete, William, and Terry. In her last days she would say "I just want to go to Heaven to be with my boys".
The family would like to thank Dr. Terry Turke for all his years of caring for her. Dr. Goyle, and nurses on the 2nd floor of Watertown Medical Center also Helayne Kirchoff.
"You were the best mom, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend a person could ask for. We will love you forever".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 30, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Henry's Catholic Church with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will take place from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road Watertown, WI 53098 (Next to Farm n Fleet) on Thursday July 29, 2021. Another visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Schumutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.