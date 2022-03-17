Yvonne K. (Johnson) Jaeger

Watertown, WI - Yvonne K. Jaeger, 83, of Watertown, passed away on March 14, 2022 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Yvonne Kay Johnson was born on June 20, 1938 in Nashotah, the daughter of John J. and Kathryn (nee Hochmuth) Johnson. On June 20, 1959, she married Elmer I. Jaeger at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc. Elmer preceded her in death on April 22, 2009. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Yvonne enjoyed crafts, quilt making, and knitting, especially baby hats for the hospital. She was a devoted member of Weight Watchers and TOPS in Watertown as well as the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved animals and enjoyed collecting cow figurines. Yvonne and Elmer were avid game board players. Their favorite game was aggravation. Yvonne's nick name was lucky because of her winning streak.
Yvonne is survived by her son, John (Eileen) Jaeger of Watertown; grandson, Kyle Jaeger; sister, Joanne Delio of California; brother-in-law, Earl Roberts as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William; brothers-in-law, Norman, Marvin, and Edward; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Staffeil, Lorna Roberts and Doris (Hilmer) Strobel.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the Hafemeister Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Hafemeister Funeral Home Facebook page prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Jaeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.