Edwin R. "Ed" Klug

December 31, 1951 - December 28, 2020
Reeseville, WI - Edwin "Ed" R. Klug, Sr., 68, of Reeseville, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus.
Edwin Roy Klug was born on December 31, 1951 in Columbus, Wisconsin, the son of Arnold and Helen (nee Fabien) Klug. On September 8, 1984, he married Bonnie Jischkowsky in Neosho. Ed was a dairy farmer and factory worker. He loved fishing and deer hunting, although he never shot a deer. He especially loved dipping for carp and coon hunting. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed playing Sheepshead and Rummy. His favorite saying was "Oh You!".
Edwin is survived by his wife, Bonnie Klug of Reeseville; children, Jim Klug of Reeseville, Edwin (Angie) Klug, Jr. of Hartford, and Tom Klug of Reeseville; step-great-grandchildren, Bryston and Addison; siblings, Wayne (Annie) Klug of Waterloo, Diane Black of Lake Mills, Margaret Jischkowsky of Randolph, Fred Klug of Juneau, Harvey Klug of Watertown, Arlene (Ronald) Klug of Jefferson, Arnold (Jane) Klug, Jr. of Evansville, and Bonnie (Wilbur) Bernard of New Lisbon as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine (Walter) Jischkowsky and Joyce Klug; a brother in infancy; brothers-in-law, Larry Black and Orville Jischkowsky; as well as sister-in-law, Debra Klug.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Washington Cemetery in Portland, Wisconsin. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.