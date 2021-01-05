September 25, 1924 - December 30, 2020
Whitefish Bay, WI - Delores Paula (Lisko) Uttech passed away into God's arms on December 30, 2020, at the age of 96. She was the first child born to Harry and Paula (Krueger) Lisko and was raised in Hartford, WI, with her parents and siblings. Delores married Edwin Uttech in 1943. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Jill (Uttech) Braasch. Delores resided in Lebanon, WI, for over 70 years where she was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church until her relocation to an assisted living center near her daughter. Delores was a woman of faith, which she applied to all aspects of her life. She lived each day as a precious gift from God. As she thrived on social interactions and the camaraderie of others, her genuineness and societal spirit fostered relationships with individuals of diverse ages and backgrounds. She was known as "Mom" to many. Delores volunteered at Marquardt Village in Watertown, WI, for 15 years; as an Election Poll Worker for the Town of Lebanon; and at the St. Peter's Cookie Bake. Delores cherished the time spent with her loving daughter, Jill of Whitefish Bay, WI. She is survived by her daughter, nephews, nieces, and additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; parents, Harry and Paula; son-in-law Daryl Braasch; brothers, Willard and Wilfred Lisko; sister, Lou Ann (Lisko) Bauer; and two Godchildren, Paula (Bauer) Weber and Dean Lisko. She was the last living family member of her generation in both her immediate family and Edwin's family. A private burial will be held. A gathering honoring Delores' life will be scheduled for a future date. In the meantime, you are encouraged to offer a toast in her name, share a story that brings her to mind, and keep her in your heart. If wishing to pay tribute to Delores' life, memorials may be offered to the charity of one's choice. "Well done good and faithful servant, enter into my Father's house" Matthew 25:21