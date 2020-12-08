October 21, 1929 - December 3, 2020
Marshfield, WI - Joyce Maria Baneck, 91, Marshfield, and formerly of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living in Marshfield.
Joyce was born on October 21, 1929 in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Frank and Effie (Schaefer) Heiden. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Her childhood was spent in the rural Milford, Helenville and Farmington area.
Joyce graduated from Johnson Creek High school, class of 1947. She then obtained her education degree at the Wisconsin State College-Whitewater and began her teaching career in 1949 at the Bakertown one-room schoolhouse which served children in the towns of Concord and Farmington, Jefferson County. Joyce taught second grade at the Johnson Creek Public school for over 30 years during which she achieved her Master's Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater. "Mrs. Baneck" creatively inspired her students with a passion for reading and life-long learning.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Robert H. Baneck on May 27, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. He died on May 24, 2015 after 64 years of marriage.
Joyce and Bob spent most of their life in Johnson Creek, active with community and church organizations. Her hobbies included playing the accordion, gardening, reading, birdwatching, volunteering with the American Legion Auxiliary and spending time at their cabin on Spider Lake near Mercer, Wisconsin where for over 40 years they shared many enjoyable times with family and friends. Joyce had great fun fishing for trophy muskies; quite successful, too! Upon retirement, they spent winter months in Florida and later relocated to Spencer to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Her spirit of adventure, joy of conversation and positive outlook were an inspiration to everyone she met. Joyce was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Marshfield.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Janz of Spencer, four grandchildren, William Janz and Alison (Nicholas) Heintz both of Spencer, Bryan Baneck of Williston, North Dakota, Kevin Baneck of Wisconsin Rapids, and four great-grandchildren. Joyce is further survived by her sister, Janice (Lloyd) Brekke of Lakeland, Florida, brother-in-law Ken (Marilyn) Baneck of Watertown and sister-in-law Arlene (Don) Beaudoin of Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Steven.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be designated to the Johnson Creek Historical Society or the Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com