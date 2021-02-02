Dorothy Selma (Lichtenberg) Maas

October 23, 1935 - January 30, 2021
Neshkoro, WI - Dorothy Selma Maas (Lichtenberg), age 85, of Neshkoro, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at Aurora Hospital, Oshkosh.
She was born on October 23rd, 1935 in Hartford, WI the daughter of Selma (Gerwing) and Theodore Lichtenberg. She married Elroy Maas on September 12th, 1953 at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Woodland. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together.
She worked their beloved farm in Lebanon, WI, ran her home, and raised 15 children. Everybody knew her as "Ma".
She was a member of Zion Lutheran church in Neshkoro, WI.
Survivors include her beloved 14 children, Gerald (Cindy) Maas, Randy (Cheryl) Maas, daughter-in-law Crystal Maas, Terry Maas, Elroy (Michele) Maas Jr., Steven (Tammy) Maas, Sharon (Mark) Kulke, David (Kristen) Maas, Paul Maas, Thomas (Katy) Maas, Tami (David) Haley, Joan (Leeroy) Carpenter, Dean (Rhonda) Maas, Jane (Lance) Wright and Missy (James) Bostrom; 41 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert (Esther) Lichtenberg, and Fredrick Lichtenberg; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy; her parents, Theodore and Selma Lichtenberg; son, Ricky Maas; brothers, Theodore (Alice) Lichtenberg and Harold (Ann) Lichtenberg; sisters-in-law, Judy Lichtenberg, Charlotte Maas, and Francis (Vilas) Pieper.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Dorothy on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Neshkoro.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor John Bumgardner.
There will be a luncheon following services at the church.
Private family burial will follow at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Family and friends are reminded of the CDC's Covid-19 guidelines for funerals. Masks are required for the church, please respect social distancing, and please sit with family members only.
The service will be streamed live on the church facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/Zion-EV-Lutheran-Church-Lcms-111655928872959/
For More information and to view a video tribute for Dorothy, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050