Watertown, WI - George E. Hackbarth, 94, of Watertown, passed away on November 28, 2021, at The View in Johnson Creek, WI, where he resided since February of 2021. George's wife, Marilyn passed away on December 31, 2020. Due to the family's Covid exposure, a memorial service was delayed. A joint funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Karl Walther officiating. George's burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown with military honors. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the church one hour before the service. The family requests that attendees at the service please wear masks. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
George was born on October 25, 1927, in Watertown, the son of Richard and Alvina (nee Korth) Hackbarth. He attended St. Mark's Lutheran Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Northwestern Preparatory School. He continued his education at Northwestern College, Watertown and at Whitewater College, Whitewater, WI. On August 6, 1949, he married the former Marilyn E. Manthey at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
George served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, stationed in Washington, D.C. in the Bureau of Naval Personnel. In 1948, he began employment with the Dept. of the Army as a civilian employee with the National Guard Technician Program at the Watertown Armory. From October 1961 to August 1962, he served Active Duty with the 32d Inf Div at Fort Lewis, WA, during the Berlin Crisis. In 1966, he accepted a sales position with Keck Furniture in Watertown. In 1968, he returned to the Dept. of the Army in Madison, WI as a member of HQ State Area Command (STARC), Wisconsin Army National Guard. He was a Personnel Management Specialist in the Office of the Adjutant General. He retired from the Guard in 1985, as a Sergeant Major. With over 34 years of government service, George was recognized for his outstanding performance and received the Army Meritorious Service Medal.
George was a member of the Wethonkitha Club and American Legion Post 189. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He played football, basketball, and baseball during high school and college. Later, he played softball with the Weber Beer team. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He also liked bird watching and made sure they were well fed! George was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather; a faithful Christian; and an active member and past president of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his three children, Marcia (Jim) Stueber of West St. Paul, MN, Randy (Kim) Hackbarth of Madison, WI, Paula (Steve) Schmeling of Robbinsdale, MN; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Ramona Hackbarth, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Marilyn, his parents, siblings Alfred, Grace (Matt) Biljan, Victor (Ruth), Oscar (Margaret), and Rudy, and in-laws Cathie and Don King.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice, or to the charity of one's choice.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to The View and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.