Watertown, WI - Roger A. Rothschadl, 81, of Watertown passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife and children at his home.
Roger Anthony Rothschadl was born on April 14th, 1940 in Watertown, Wisconsin, the son of Thomas and Esther (nee Schroeder) Rothschadl. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. On May 27th, 1961, he married the love of his life Heide Grunefeldt at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Roger and Heide spent 60 years cherishing the love they shared together. He worked at Basso for a number of years and later found much enjoyment being employed at Wisconsin Natural Gas as a Distribution Worker/Inspector, retiring from WE Energies as a Gas Service Representative. Roger's pride and joy was building his Sonex airplane. He enjoyed serving on the Airport Commission and was chairman for 10 years. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and an avid bowler. To know Roger, was to appreciate his jolly humor, warm personality and love for food. He was known as a handy man, but he was much more than that. He was a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a great grandfather to a family he loved very much.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Heide Rothschadl of Watertown; children, Tony (Denise) Rothschadl, Chris (Todd Stach) Schroeder, Michael (Mary) Rothschadl, and Shelly (Brian) Hesse, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Angela (Jeremy), Megan (Jared), Caitlyn, Bryce, Caden, Kayleigh, Jillian, and Annalese; great-grandson, Dirk; sisters, Pat Heller and Jean Klentz; sister-in-law, Marian (Harland) Hopeman; special cousin, Jim (Linda) Rothschadl; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Allen.
Per Roger's request, a private service will be held for immediate family members. The family wishes to sincerely thank Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Roger and the support they provided for his family. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
