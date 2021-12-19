Beatrice A.M. Loppnow

Watertown, WI - Beatrice A.M. "Bea" Loppnow, 85, of Watertown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Beatrice Alvina Mary Schilberg was born on February 15, 1936 in Oconomowoc to Ervin and Malinda (nee Schuett) Schilberg.
She attended grade school in the Town of Concord and was a graduate at Johnson Creek High School. On October 12, 1957, she was united in marriage to John Loppnow at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord. They were together for 48 years before his death on January 23, 2006.
She was employed at the Hevi-Duty Electric Company in Watertown, Hartland Plastic, Brownberry Ovens, and as housekeeper at Shorehaven.
A fan of her boys; the Brewers, Packers, and the Badgers, she would watch every game whenever she could. If not that then she spent her time working on puzzles, play games on her tablet, or spend time with family.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Judy (Dale) Metzger of Warrens, Dennis (Patti) Loppnow of Oconomowoc, Kay (Pete) Boerst of Butternut, Dean (Brenda) Loppnow of Sullivan, and Kim (Lee) Zimmerman of Watertown; her grandchildren, Tony, Tina, Brian, Kevin, Heidi, Ashley, Amy, Karley, Kensley, Amanda and Megan; Great-Grandchildren, Kailee, Brooklyn, Jaylynn, Jax, Harper, Liam, Emery and Elsie; sisters-in-law, Faye Schilberg, Grace Olson, and Florence Kroll; as well as many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Wally Schilberg; sister-in-law, Jane Ebert; and brothers-in-law, Bill Kroll, Milton Ebert, Duane Olson, Robert Loppnow and Fred Loppnow.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 6:00p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Klatt officiating. Burial will take place at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery in Concord. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made www.hafemeisterfh.com.
