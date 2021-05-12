David L. "Dave" Wade

May 28, 1934 - April 16, 2021
Watertown, WI - David (Dave) L. Wade, age 86 passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021. He was born May 28, 1934 in Watertown, WI, the son of Percy & Lydia Wade. He is survived by son Eric (Gina) Wade, daughter Cheryl Kraus, granddaughter Aria Wade, sister Nancy Voss as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: and 4 brothers, Jim Wade, Gene Wade, Tom Wade and Lee Wade.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 15th, 2021 at 10:00am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Main St. Clyman, WI, with Rev. Daniel Bohn officiating. There will be Military Graveside Honors immediately following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Clyman. Family & friends are then invited back to the church for fellowship.
Milwaukee Cremation is servicing the family. Memorials to the donor's choice if desired.