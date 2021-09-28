Shola E. (Kauffeld) Fohr

February 2, 1969 - September 27, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Shola Fohr, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, was called home to heaven on September 27, 2021.
In John 14:1-3, the Lord Jesus spoke these words of comfort the night before giving his life for the salvation of sinners, "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also." (NKJV) May this promise from Jesus bring comfort to all who mourn Shola's loss from this life.
Shola Elise Fohr (nee Kauffeld) was born on Feb. 2, 1969 to Rev. Eugene and Julianne (nee Steiner) Kauffeld in Watertown, WI. She was united to the death and resurrection of Jesus and made God's child when she was baptized on Feb. 9 at St. John's Lutheran Church. She attended St John's Lutheran Elementary School and was a 1987 graduate of Northwestern Preparatory High School.
Shola received her Associates Degree from Bethany Lutheran College and Bachelor of Arts degree from UW Whitewater. She owned and operated Kid's Palace Daycare for over 20 years. She recently served as director of the Early Childhood Center at Lebanon Lutheran School. Shola was co-owner with her husband of Copper Hill Retrievers in Ixonia.
Shola married Layne M. Fohr on May 23, 1998 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were blessed with a son, Hunter Reed, in 2006. Throughout her life she generously and joyfully gave of her heart to family, friends, and the children under her care. Shola enjoyed fishing, being with family, traveling, and spending time in northern Wisconsin.
Among the many blessings given to and through Shola, the greatest is the love of Jesus, our Savior, who gave his life on the cross and conquered death by rising again. Jesus kept his beloved Shola as his own through faith throughout her earthly days. Now he has kept his promise and has received her to himself.
Shola was preceded in death by twin siblings and her father, Rev. Eugene Kauffeld. She is survived by her husband Layne, her son, Hunter, her mother, Julianne Kauffeld, her siblings: Steve (Linda) Kauffeld, Sheri (Jeff) Ertl, Shawn (Faye) Kauffeld, Sheila (Rick) Wilkins, Sonya (Brian) Kube, and Suzette (Mark) Kruger, and their families. A light has gone from our lives and has preceded us into heaven. We look forward to a family reunion at the feet of Jesus in eternal glory.
Visitation will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., Watertown, WI from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, Oct. 1 and on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9:00AM till the beginning of the service at 11:00AM at St. John's Lutheran Church on North 5th St. in Watertown. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery on Juneau St. in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Lakeside Lutheran High School or St. John's Lutheran Church.