Dorothy Jean Stiemke

Asheville, NC - Jean Stiemke, trusting in Jesus's grace, was called out of this life January 9, 2022 into the waiting arms of her heavenly father.
Jean was born on June 4, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, the eldest daughter of George Wilton and Dorothy Thomas Wilton. She was a registered nurse, graduating from the Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
She was married 57 years to the Reverend Dr. Frederick A. Stiemke, who died October 8, 2010. She had 3 sons, John of Woodstock, IL, Mark of Asheville, NC and David of Delafield, WI, survive her. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Her sister Carol Seely preceded her in death.
Locally she was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she served for many years in a number of capacities, mainly in Christian education of children and adults.
After her career in nursing, Jean began teaching kindergarten classes at Lutheran Memorial School in Richmond, VA. Upon her husband's transfer to Raleigh, NC, she tutored children with special learning disabilities at Wake County Mental Health Center. In Raleigh she also took extensive classes at Meredith College. When asked to teach kindergarten and preschool classes at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Raleigh, Jean became a pioneer early in the 1970's in mainstreaming children with learning disabilities into regular classrooms.
She is remembered by her family for her great love and wisdom she shared with them and above all, her strong hope and joy in her saviors love and care. Her friends remember her loyalty, delightful sense of humor, strong ethics, practical no nonsense approach to life, and her teaching skills. She has also authored a book of daily devotions on the book of Revelations, entitled "Don't Be Afraid! Hope!".
A memorial service to the witness of the resurrection through the Lord Jesus Christ will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Asheville, NC on February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Jean requested no flowers, but memorial gifts may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 51 Wilburn Pl., Asheville, NC 28806, or to the Student Scholarship Fund, Concordia Seminary, 501 DeMun Ave., St. Louis, MO 63105.