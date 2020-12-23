June 9, 1927 - December 20, 2020
Ames, IA - Arthur Oscar Abel, age 93, of Ames, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center.
A private family funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Ames. Burial with military honors will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Born on June 9, 1927 in Watertown, WI, Art was the son of Arthur and Ida (Steuber) Abel. He grew up in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. Art enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for two years. He then attended Rockford Business School for two years.
Art was united in marriage to Faye Heidelberg on March 2, 1957 in Rockford, IL. He began his accounting career with Cudahy Packing Co. in Rockford. Art then worked for Sundstrand Aviation as an accountant in Rockford for five years before being transferred to Ames in 1971. He worked for Sauer-Sundstrand Company until his retirement in 1990.
Family and faith were very important to Art. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and gardening. He was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church, VFW Post #674, American Legion Post #37, and the Men's Garden Club.
Art is survived by his wife, Faye; children: Gregory (Michelle) Abel of Bremmerton, WA, Kathleen Birdsall of Ames, and Randal (Lori) Abel of Ames; grandchildren: Shayna Abel, Ellie (Anthony) Colón, Jake Birdsall, and Riley Abel; great-grandchildren: Axton and Boston Colón; a sister-in-law, Frieda (Heidelberg) Clausen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Irma (Earl) Weihert, Margaret Stenzel, and a sister in infancy; and a brother, Herbert (Helen) Abel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Art's name may be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church, 2228 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50014 or VFW Post 674, 225 Main Street, Ames, Iowa 50010.