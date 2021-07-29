Kenneth Butzine

July 8, 1936 - July 25, 2021
Washington, PA - Kenneth C. Butzine age 85 of Washington formerly of Peters Twp, passed away peacefully Sunday morning July 25, 2021. He was born July 8, 1936, in Lockport Illinois a son of the late Alfred C. and Junice Busch Butzine. Ken grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin where he graduated of Watertown High School and attend Milwaukee School of Engineering. Ken never forgot his midwestern values. He enlisted in the United States Air Force July 19, 1954, and as an Airman First Class, he served in the 58th Bomb Group in Texas, Korea and Montana. Prior to his retirement he was a manager in manufacturing at McGraw Edison and Cooper Power Systems in Canonsburg. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Peters Twp. and the White Eagles Society in Canonsburg. Ken loved and cherished his family and always had a smile for everyone he met. He enjoyed playing Cribbage with his brothers and was always teasing and joking when bowling and golfing with his buddies from McGraw.
On October 19, 1958, he married Beverly Darlene Snider, who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Craig C. Butzine of Finleyville and Steven C Butzine and his wife Mary Pat of Castle Rock, Colorado, brothers Thomas (Francine) Butzine of Watertown WI. and James (Shar) Butzine of Clarkston MI., a very special cousin Carl Ann Caneva, nine grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, numerous brothers in law and sisters in law in Montana, and Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents is his beloved daughter Darla A. Tripoli and her husband Paul Tripoli.
Family and friends were welcome from 1pm until 4pm, the time of services on Thursday July 29, 2021, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner /supervisor 304 West Pike Stree,t Canonsburg 724-745-8120. Interment with full Military Honors will be in Glenview Memorial Gard, Ixonia, Wisconsin, Saturday 31, 2021. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafiunerals.com