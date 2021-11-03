May 18, 1933 - October 26, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Daniel John Schlender, age 88, was welcomed home by his Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A loving husband, father, and friend, he peacefully passed in the presence of family and his wife of 64 years. Daniel was born to Gustav "Gus" H. M. and Frieda E. (nee Mixdorf) Schlender on May 18, 1933, in Oconomowoc, WI. Dan was the second oldest of 10 children, and the oldest male. Faith, family, and friendships were most important to him. He led a very interesting life and had many unusual stories to tell. He attended a one room school in the Town of Summit and at the young age of 16, he left the family farm to live with a neighbor as a hired hand. He completed high school from that location and then joined the Navy. His naval career started with a serious accident. After over a year in the hospital, he was returned to active duty, serving during the Korean War, and was stationed in the Philippines. He served in the Construction Battalion known as the "Seebees". Their motto is "Can Do" and Dan certainly embodied that spirit throughout his life.
Prior to leaving for the Navy, he asked his high school friend, Janet Butschke to write to him. She agreed, and their friendship turned into love. They were married on November 9th, 1957. After his service, they settled in the Oconomowoc area where they raised their family on the shores of beautiful Golden Lake.
Dan was a quiet leader and was often tapped to serve in various volunteer positions. His strong faith called him to lifetime service at his church. He had a wonderful voice and sang in the choir. He served three, six-year terms on the church council, two as president, taught Sunday School and Confirmation classes and was an active participant in a men's bible study group. He was on the Town of Summit Planning Commission and taught as a DNR certified Boater Safety Instructor. He was a handsome man and a snappy dresser, earning him the nickname, "Dapper Dan". He loved golf and all things "lake": swimming, boating, skiing, and fishing.
Dan was a supervisor at Dynex, a salesman at LW Meyer and Son, co-owned Excavation Plus with a former customer who became a lifelong friend, held a real estate broker's license, a securities license, and before retirement returned to a favorite activity working as a heavy equipment operator for a division of Michael's Pipeline.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Butschke); son Daryl (Pamela) Schlender of Griswold, Connecticut; daughter Karen (Dave) Trepton; son Gary (Victoria) Schlender; and son Kyle (Cindy) Schlender all of Oconomowoc, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include G. Paul Schlender, Miriam (Al) Frank and Pauline (Barry) Stephan, sister-inlaw Donna Schlender, Brother-in-law Robert (Cathy) Butschke. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Virginia, Esther, Harold, Alfred, Ronald, and Arnold.
Funeral services will be held on November 6th, 2021 at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S Main Street, Oconomowoc, WI. Visitation will be from 11am-noon. The service will start at noon, with burial immediately following at LaBelle Cemetery.
If desired, memorials can be made to Dr. Martin Luther Church, Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection, or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.