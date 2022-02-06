Watertown, WI - Orville A. Reals, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Orville Arnold Reals was born on January 19, 1938 in Columbus, the son of Arnold and Margret (nee Talbot) Reals. He was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo High School. He then started his work at Dairy Lane followed by Allard Express. He then worked at Radyne Corporation in Milwaukee from which he retired after 40 years of service. Orville married Audrey Wegner on January 7, 1956. He loved going to his place up north hunting and fishing. He enjoyed meeting up with his friends and family. Orville also like playing cards and gardening.
Orville is survived by his wife, Audrey Reals; son, David (Betty) Reals; grandchildren, Mellissa Maas and Jeremy Maas; great-grandson, Garret Clark; brothers, Art (Robin) Reals, Paul Reals, and Rick Reals; sisters, Marie, Francis, Sandy, Rita (Efrain), Robin, and Rosey; brothers-in-law, Herman Wegner Jr. and Val Lindert; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Greeting him at heaven's gate were his grandparents, Frank and Clara Reals; his parents, Arnold and Margret Reals; step-mother, Charlote Reals; sister-in-law, Nancy Lindert; and parents-in-law, Herman and Marie Wegner.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care.
