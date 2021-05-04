September 8, 1941 - May 3, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Richard B. Rauch, 79, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the funeral home on from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. The Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Richard Benedict Rauch was born on September 8, 1941 in Milwaukee, the son of Chester and Marion (Wingenter) Rauch. On February 21, 1970, he married Judith L. Campbell in Milwaukee. Judy preceded him in death on September 8, 2013. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards, especially cribbage and poker. His biggest accomplishment was his family.
Richard is survived by five children, Cheryl (Dan) St. John of Watertown, Kevin (Lorelei) Rauch of the Town of Summit, Brian Rauch of the Town of Milford, Aaron (Carry) Rauch of Watertown, Andrew (Katie) Rauch of Clyman; eleven grandchildren, Jacob, Kristle, Marissa, Savannah, Paityn, Logan, Lexi, Blake, Jayden, Aiden, and Liam; seven great-grandchildren, Jace, Aurora, Valante, Jace, Fletcher, Bowen, and Briar. two brothers-in-law, Randy (Pam) Campbell of Baraboo and Darin (Lisa) Campbell of Germantown, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; grandson, Lucas; and brother, Kenneth Rauch.