Elisabeth Ellen (Peterson) Brugger

August 7, 1942 - March 9, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Elisabeth Ellen "Beth" Brugger, 78, of Hustisford, passed away on March 9, 2021. Beth was born to Laurie and Ruth (nee Jacobson) Peterson in Iola, WI on August 7, 1942. She grew up in Wittenberg, WI until high school when her father's career required the family to move to other areas around the state. She graduated from Lake Mills High School. She attended UW Madison and graduated with a degree in education from UW Whitewater. The majority of her more than 30-year career was dedicated to teaching kindergarten at Rossman Elementary School in Hartford, WI.
Beth was a beloved mother, Granny, and friend to many. She was kind and compassionate and cared deeply about others. She was passionate about her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with and doing things for them. She had an immense love for children (especially her dear grandchildren) and she especially appreciated their innocence, their sense of spontaneity, and their hugs. She loved cats and her family always had a cat from the time she was young. Beth had a terrific sense of humor and was full of fun. She loved to play games. She was an expert at Jeopardy! and other game shows, beating anyone who dared to play with her. Although she loved spending time with others playing games, sharing a meal, or just visiting, she also cherished her alone time to read and always looked forward to her next good book. She was very involved with the Hustisford Community Library, volunteering her time and talent, serving on the library board, and helping with fundraising. A highlight of her year was the annual spelling bee fundraiser at the library and she enjoyed the camaraderie of the event.
Beth was also passionate about cooking and one of her greatest joys was preparing a meal for her family or friends.
Beth is survived by her children: Anthony (Vickie) Brugger of Clyman, WI, Jennifer Brugger of Port Orchard, WA, and Caleb (Rebecca) Brugger of Hustisford, WI. She was Granny to her precious grandchildren: Morgan, Anthony "TJ", Madison, Caden, and Garrett. She is further survived by AFS daughter, Deise Prina Dutra (Alfredo Mateus) and "bonus granddaughter" Alice Dutra Mateus. Beth is also survived by sisters, Mary (John) Krueger, of Aurora, CO and Faith Mauk (Tom Lonsway) of Kaukauna, WI, sister-in-law Joan Peterson of Madison, WI, her former husband and dear friend, David Brugger, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She especially cherished her lifelong friends from her teaching days and was still in contact with many of them. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David Peterson, and her nephew, Daniel Peterson.
At Beth's request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Hustisford Community Library, 609 W. Juneau St., Hustisford, WI 53034, or send them to her family at
480 W. Griffith Street, Apt. 104 Hustisford, WI 53034
Beth made a positive impact on so many who knew her and will be remembered for her incredible kindness to everyone she met. She most definitely fulfilled her lifelong goal to be loving and giving. We will honor her memory by aspiring to follow her words of wisdom, handed down from her mother: "be good, do good, and you will be happy."
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Angels Grace Hospice who took such wonderful care of Beth and the family.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family.