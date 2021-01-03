March 23, 1944 - December 30, 2020
Watertown, WI - Janet J. Wickert, 76, of Watertown passed away on December 30, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Janet was born on March 23, 1944 in Watertown, the daughter of Herbert and Dorothy (Gaulke) Munzel. She married the love of her life Herschel Wickert on August 6, 1966 at the Watertown Moravian Church and the couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage. She was a kindergarten teacher for a majority of her life. She was a member of Watertown Moravian Church where she was in the church choir. In her free time she enjoyed going on family trips up north when the weather was nice and was also a published author writing game books for children. Above all she loved and cared for her family deeply, and enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible.
Janet is survived by her husband, children Chad (Stacy) Wickert and Richelle (Ryan) Holtzman. 7 grandchildren: Taylor, Hannah, Marni, Bennett, Bryce, Jake, and Ben. Her brother John (Terry) Munzel and sister-in-law Lois Munzel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim.
A private family service will be held at Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow presiding. Burial will follow the service at the Watertown Moravian Cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown.
Memorials in Janet's honor to the Watertown Moravian Church would be appreciated.
Memorials in Janet's honor to the Watertown Moravian Church would be appreciated.