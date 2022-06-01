Cottage Grove, WI - Denise J. Gray, 57, of Cottage Grove passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at UW Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Denise was born on October 28, 1964 in Columbus, WI. The daughter of Don and June (Rettschlag) Hensler. Denise married the love of her life James Gray on September 26, 1992 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 29 years of marriage. She worked for American Family Insurance as a treasury specialist for 35 years, 11 months, and 29 days. Most importantly she loved camping with her family and friends and her life was her Grandkids. Denise was also known as "Mama Gray" to many.
She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Tricia (fiancé Zak) Gray, step-son James Gray. Her mother June Hensler, sister Delight (Randy) Hensler, nephew Dalton (D-Man) Utz, and most importantly her grandchildren Waylon and Wylee Grams.
She is preceded in death by her father Don and daughter Kaley Gray.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
